Chizuma’s PAC confirmation interview slated for May 11th

“I am ready to serve the people of Malawi.”

The newly-appointed director of the Malawi Anti- Corruption Bureau (ACB), Ombudsman Martha Chizuma will on May 11th, 2021 face Public Appointments Committee (PAC) of Parliament for a grilling interview to ascertain whether she must be confirmed or rejected.

Chizuma is the first woman to be appointed as the director of ACB in Malawi’s history and she comes to the corruption-fighting body, riding on a wave of popularity and her courage to execute her duties without fear or favour.

PAC chairperson Joyce Chitsulo confided in Nyasa Times that all is set for Chizuma’s cross-examination interview with members of PAC will be just a formality.

Said Chitsulo: “Martha (Chizuma) will be one those interviews that are just done for formalities sake as she recently faced the same committee as she recently renewed her contract as ombudsman.

“She is solid proven and her record as Ombudsman speaks for itself. She very intelligent and very good at what she does. I therefore see or know of any reason as to why she would not be confirmed.

In a telephone interview, Chizuma confirmed the matter as true, saying her interview with PAC has been scheduled for May 11th, 2021 emphatically saying that she is ready for her new challenge.

“I am aware that there is a lot of expectations out there as to how I will perform but I believe with support from the stakeholders and with God on my side, I will do my best,” said Chizuma.

Chizuma, who is referred to as a ‘legal bulldozer’ for her no-nonsense approach to issues of national interest was appointed as Ombudsman in 2015 and since then she has been one of the most hardworking and results-oriented public servants.

‘Intentional’

Chizuma’s appointment is a statement of intent by President Lazarus Chakwera, who promised to wage a serious war against criminals and corrupt individuals, as Chizuma appears to be as tough as a teak.

Chakwera promised to fight corruption to the root and declared war against anyone who will be found guilty of corruption to go to jail.

Since becoming Ombudsman in 2015, Chizuma instantly became the darling of the people following a spate of investigations she undertook, one of which is the famous tractorgate.

Chizuma, who hails from Chizuma village in Traditional Authority Mwadzama in the Lakeshore District grew up in Nkula Falls before moving to Blantyre where she did her secondary at Zingwangwa Secondary school before being selected to Chancellor College.

After graduating from Chancellor College, Chizuma joined the judiciary as a Senior Resident Magistrate and was based in Mzuzu in the early 2000s.

After working for nine years with the judiciary, Chizuma switched to the private sector and joined Limbe Leaf Tobacco Company as the Company’s Legal Counsel.

She worked for Limbe Leaf for four years but throughout this time, her passion for social justice never faded.

If confirmed by Parliament, Chizuma said she expected to start her new role on June 1st, 2021.

“I am ready to serve the people of Malawi with the best of my ability. It is a great honour, yet a big challenge,” said Chizuma.

0 0 votes Article Rating

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!