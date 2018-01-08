Cholera outbreak hits Salima district

Salima District Council has confirmed Cholera outbreak in the district after two samples which were referred to Community Health Support Unit (CHSU) laboratory tested positive.

According to the focal person for Integrated Disease Surveillance Response (IDSR), Luciano Abraham, the test results from the samples were released on Sunday.

“Results from two samples that were collected from two patients have tested positive to cholera and therefore the district is declared in cholera outbreak,” said Abraham.

He said the two patients are from one family and come from Kaphatenga Village in the area of Senior Chief Kalonga.

Apart from the two confirmed cases, there are also three other cholera suspected cases waiting for test results.

Abraham further said the District Health Office (DHO) has been undertaking precaution measures to prevent further spread of the diseases since last week when the first suspects were admitted at the district hospital.

“We have been undertaking measures to prevent spread of the disease, including public sensitization, distribution of chlorine and we will also conduct cholera vaccination in areas where the cases are coming from, “said Abraham.

Before the outbreak, Salima DHO administered cholera vaccine in selected areas across the district which reached 110,511 individuals. According to Abraham, the cholera vaccine targeted 108,338 individuals.

“Meanwhile, we plan to conduct further vaccination in areas where the cases are coming from,” he said.

Meanwhile, the office of the DHO has called upon partners and well-wishers to support the council as it steps up efforts to eradicate the outbreak.

