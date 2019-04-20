Chombe Tea of Malawi officially attains international standards

The Malawi Bureau of Standards (MBS) has accredited Chombe Tea in accordance to international standards.

Speaking at a news briefing in Blantyre, Chombe foods General Manager Forbes Muzamhindo said the weight and moisture content of the tea is at par with international standards.

He said accreditation is a springboard to invade international market.

“Our products are equally competitive in terms of quality, content and in terms of value…it is critical to buy a product that has been accredited, you know what is in there, it has been tasted, verified and affirmed, you need a product that has a history, and Chombe(tea) has a history.

“It is coming from a natural production of tea which is processed with high quality machines and we know that what we offer to the nation is free of contamination.” Muzamhindo emphasized.

Malawi is highly importing nation is expected to increase it exports due to the accreditation of Chombe Tea.

Muzamhindo said the company has been receiving enquiries from Pakstan, Indi and Sri-Lanka on the product.

Apart from the accreditation Chombe Tea has been repackaged.

“If our customers see Chombe (tea) new packaging on the shelves there should not be scared to buy, it is our product that we have developed to international standards.”

Speaking during the award ceremony, Chief Secretary in the Office of the President and Cabinet (OPC) Lloyd Muhara challenged Malawian companies to be innovative and aim high.

Muhara said value addition is important if the country is to achieve the desired goal of being predominantly exporters not importers.

Marketing manager of MBL Holdings Mirrium Mtambo said there is more that is coming from the company.

“Our customers have seen a new product on the shelves, which is Chombe rice; soon we are coming up with Chombe ketch up…and watch the space, Chombe sugar is in the offing. She announced.

Zambia, Zimbabwe, Tanzania and DRC, are some the countries in Africa where Chombe Tea has been embraced.

Chombe Foods is a subsidiary of under Mulli Brothers Holdings Limited.

