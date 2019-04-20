Malawi army soldiers misconduct case adjourns for Easter

A military court case involving 21 Malawi Defense Force (MDF) soldiers and one officer in connection with the killing of six of their colleagues in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) last year adjourned for Easter on Thursday.

The officer was leading a group of about 135 soldiers that was part of a force that went to clear a rebel camp,

The soldiers are said to have left their weapons in armoury and travelled to Cheputo Trading Centre in the war torn eastern DRC to watch a football match between Barcelona and Manchester as well as Juventus and Ajax Amsterdam.

Ugandan rebels who operate in the area waited for them before the MDF soldiers were ambushed.

Two soldiers are still missing.

The hearing of the case is in camera and defebde counsel for 18 of the soldiers, Ralph Mhone, could not comment.

High Court registrar Agnes Patemba said Judge Chifundo Kachale has been appointed advocate judge over the matter.

At least 13 soldiers are answering the charge of losing official weapons whilst eight are answering the charge of abandoning their posts.

The charge of aiding an enemy has been withdrawn.

Immediately after the incident, the MDF recalled the 21 soldiers who were on UN mission.

The case is expected to resume on Tuesday in Kamuzu Barracks, Lilongwe.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :