KFC restaurant reopens in Lilongwe after City Council inspections

Lilongwe City Council has reopened a popular City Mall KFC fast food restaurant, two days after it was closed due to sanitation and hygiene problems.

Authorities sealed the popular fried chicken restraint after proprietors failed to comply with hygiene requirements contained in the Public Health Act and Local Government (Food by-law) Act 2018.

But Council spokesperson Tamara Chafunya confirmed the reopening of the restaurant, saying it has now met the desired sanitation and hygiene standards.

“The reopening follows a series of inspections we did at the restaurant to ensure that they meet the sanitation and hygiene standards,” she said.

Chafunya said the inspections were held on April 18 and 19.

She said management has rectified all the shortfalls including the issue of the storm drain where they were depositing the human waste.

Following this, she said, the restaurant has been given a new food licence.

Council officials accompanied by armed police arrived at the restaurant situated near Lilongwe City mall to force management close down the restaurant.

