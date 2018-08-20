Chombo names Malawi squad for  Cosafa women’s football

Malawi National Women’s Football Team has named a 34 member squad that will start camp on Monday, August 20, 2018 in preparation for the this year’s Council of Southern Africa Football Associations (COSAFA) Women’s Championship.
The team’s coach, Maggie Chombo has included four foreign based players led by Captain, Tabitha Chawinga who plays professional football in China.
She has given a maiden call up to South African based Joy Bongowongo who plays for University of Johannesburg.
The team will be camping at the Malawi National Council of Sports in Blantyre ahead of the tournament in Port Elizabeth, South African from September 12 to 22, 2018.
The local based players are requested to report for camp by 6 pm on Monday.
The following is the full squad:
Goal Keepers
Thoko Mwase – Blantyre Zero FC
Martha Banda – Blantyre Zero FC
Memory Gama – Skippers FC
Mercy Sikelo – Ntopwa Super Queens FC
Ruth Mhango – DD Sunshine FC
Defenders
Emily Jossam – Skippers FC
Fatsileni Kazembe – Skippers FC
Ruth Nkhola – Skippers FC
Ruth Nyirongo – DD Sunshine FC
Wezzie Mvula – DD Sunshine FC
Patricia Nyirenda – Ntopwa Super Queens FC
Maureen Phiri – CY Sisters FC
Slyvia Phiri – Ntopwa Super Queens FC
Saliva January – Ntopwa Super Queens FC
Ania Alizi – Skippers FC
Midfielders
Chimwemwe Sapangwa – Blantyre Zero FC
Cecilia Mughogho – Blantyre Zero FC
Pililani Malola – Blantyre Zero FC
Madina Nguluwe – DD Sunshine FC
Funny Mwale – DD Sunshine FC
Chikondi Gondwe – CY Sisters FC
Chimwemwe Bonongwe – Ntopwa Super Queens FC
Funny Magombo – Ntopwa Super Queens FC
Vitumbiko Mkandawire – CY Sisters FC
Zainab Kapanda – Blantyre Zero FC
Strikers
Naomi Mwale – Moyale Sisters FC
Mary Chavinda – Blantyre Zero FC
Vanessa Chikupila – Blantyre Zero FC
Linda Kasenda – Skippers FC
Shira Dimba – Blantyre Zero FC
Foreign Based
Tabitha Chawinga – Jiangsu Suning (China)
Temwa Chawinga – Kvarnsvedens IK (Sweden)
Sabina Thom – Kvarnsvedens IK (Sweden)
Joy Bongowongo – University of Johannesburg (South Africa)
Officials
Maggie Chombo Malinga – Head Coach
Abel Mkandawire – First Assistant Coach
Andrew Chikhosi – Second Assistant Coach
Chimwemwe Chitedze – Goal Keeper Trainer
Chisomo Nkhoma – Fitness Trainer
Maureen Zalimba Ng’oma – Team Doctor
Catherine Chikandula – Team ManagerFollow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :
Leave a Reply