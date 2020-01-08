Chombo names squad for Malawi U-20 women’s World Cup qualifiers

Malawi U20 Women’s National team coach Maggie Chombo Sadik has named a 40 member squad to start training camp in preparation for back to back FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup Preliminary Round qualifying games against Zimbabwe.

The players are expected start training on Wednesday morning.

Chombo has recalled nine players that were part of the first ever Malawi Under 20 Women’s team that went to the Zone VI games in Botswana in December 2018.

They include goalkeepers Ruth Mhango and Lucy Mbanganiko; midfielders Chimwemwe Bonongwe ,Grace Yotamu , Zainab Kapanda; Defender Catherine Kachala as well as strikers Yamikani Mhango and Gladys Banda.

Malawi will host Zimbabwe at Kamuzu Stadium on 18th January 2020 with the second leg match scheduled between 31st January and 2nd February in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe.

Below is the full quad:

Goalkeepers:

Tadala Kaime – Ntopwa Queens

Dorothy Mtapo – Heaven

Ruth Mhango – DD Sunshine

Tsala Thupa – CY Sisters

Lucy Mbanganiko – Rumphi Sisters

Defenders

Yvone Mangazawo – Ntopwa Queens

Benardeta Mkandawire -Ntopwa Queens

Naomi Salima – Atu Ladies

Catherine Kachala – Bangwe Queens

Chikondi Duwe – DD Sunshine

Mphatso Gondwe – DD Sunshine

Mary Dickson – Chigoli Academy

Alinane Majola – Skippers

Clara Galeta – Hungry Lion

Muva Moyo – MOYALE

Ireen Chiona – MOYALE

Justina Jumbo – Topik

Midfielders

Grace Yotamu – Ntopwa Queens

Chimwemwe Bonongwe – Ntopwa Queens

Zainab Kapanda – BT Zero

Carol Khoviwa – Evirom

Catherine Gaudi – Evirom

Carol Mathyola – DD Sunshine

Melise Lickson – Chigoli Academy

Jessey Josephy – Skippers

Emily Banda – Skippers

Evelyn Nthala – Hungry Lion

Rose Butawo – CY Sisters

Strikers

Yamikani Mhango – Ntopwa Queens

Estina Kapira – BT Zero

Tendai Sani – Evirom

Maggie Abel – Atu Ladies

Gladys Banda – DD Sunshine

Chisomo Banda – DD Sunshine

Ireen Khumalo – Chigoli Academy

Iteck Phiri – CY Sisters

Vitumbiko Mkandawire – CY Sisters

Asimenye Simwaka – Topik

Wongani Msiska – Rumphi Stars

Tamandani Kadukani – Chilinde

