Gaba leading goal charts in South Africa top league: Hat-trick helps Orlando thump Polokwane

Gabadinho Frank Mhango produced a stunning and splendid performance for Orlando Pirates on Tuesday evening when he scored a hat-trick to help his side thump Polokwane City 4-1 in an Absa Premiership league match played at the Peter Mokaba Stadium go top of the Absa goalscoring charts.

The Malawian international had three shots on target out of the six attempts.

He has since increased his tally of goals to 10 overtaking Peter Shalulile of Highlands Park who was leading before the Pirates versus Polokwane match.

Gaba gave the Buccaneers a perfect start after four minutes when he peeled off the left side, turned into area and nestled the top corner beyond Polokwane goalkeeper George Chigova.

The former Bidvest Wits man had a second on 14 minutes and later completed his hat-trick ten minutes to halftime.

The win has helped the Buccaneers to climb to fifth position on the log table with 24 points from 16 games.

Kaizer Chiefs still leads the log standings with 35 points from 15 matches followed by Mamelodi Sundowns who have 32 points while Bidvest Wits and Super sport holds positions three and four with 27 points apiece but Wits have a better goal difference.

