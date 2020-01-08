Gaba leading goal charts in South Africa top league: Hat-trick helps Orlando thump Polokwane

January 8, 2020 Elijah Phimbi - Nyasa Times 8 Comments

Gabadinho Frank Mhango produced a stunning and splendid performance for Orlando Pirates on Tuesday evening when he scored a hat-trick to help his side thump Polokwane City 4-1 in an Absa Premiership league match played at the Peter Mokaba Stadium  go top of the Absa goalscoring charts.

Gabadinho Mhango of Orlando Pirates celebrate after scoring a goal during the Absa Premiership match between Polokwane City and Orlando Pirates at New Peter Mokaba Stadium on January 07, 2020 in Polokwane, South Africa. (Photo by Philip Maeta/Gallo Images)

The Malawian international had three shots on target out of the six attempts.

He has since increased his tally of goals to 10 overtaking Peter Shalulile of Highlands Park who was leading before the Pirates versus Polokwane match.

Gaba gave the Buccaneers a perfect start after four minutes when he peeled off the left side, turned into area and nestled the top corner beyond Polokwane goalkeeper George Chigova.

The former Bidvest Wits man had a second on 14 minutes and later completed his hat-trick ten minutes to halftime.

The win has helped the Buccaneers to climb to fifth position on the log table with 24 points from 16 games.

Kaizer Chiefs still leads the log standings with 35 points from 15 matches followed by Mamelodi Sundowns who have 32 points while Bidvest Wits and Super sport holds positions three and four with 27 points apiece but Wits have a better goal difference.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

8
Leave a Reply

avatar
7 Comment threads
1 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
6 Comment authors
Malawi belong to the citizens.NabandaBengoMjonanjeislam Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Malawi belong to the citizens.
Guest
Malawi belong to the citizens.

That was great performance from the whole team, thanks.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Nabanda
Guest
Nabanda

GABA IS IMPROVING EVERY GAME

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Nabanda
Guest
Nabanda

Gaba is a good player

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Nabanda
Guest
Nabanda

A resounding performance by Gaba shows that the young lad has settled in RSA and he is developing himself to an international player to reckon with.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Bengo
Guest
Bengo

Proud of you

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Mjonanje
Guest
Mjonanje

Kodi aja ankamnyoza GABA kuti mbuli yathawa sukulu alipo apa? Ameneyo ndiye MULUNGU….osamathamangira kunyoza anzanu. Amadalitsa mosiyana Chauta. Go! go! Gaba

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Nyong'omele
Guest
Nyong'omele

Nfana wathuwathu uyu. Mukutiyimila Gaba. Keep it up and God bless you

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago
islam
Guest
islam

Gaba soon a mukutichosa manyasi mukutiimilila serious

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago