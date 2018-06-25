Chris Chirwa inducted new Rotary Club of Blantyre president

The Rotary Club of Blantyre Saturday night inducted Chris Chirwa as its new president for the ensuing year.

Chirwa, Chief Information Officer for CDH Investments Bank takes over from Lorraine Phiri who steered the club for the past year.

Speaking at the induction ceremony, Chirwa thanked fellow Rotarians for entrusting him with the position saying he will work hard to fulfill the Rotary Club motto of ‘service above self’.

“Our main business in Rotary is to improve and have an impact in our communities, mostly the less fortunate than ourselves. Service above self. Very powerful. Rotary gives us a certain higher purpose in our lives. When we are serving others, we are, in the process, also building ourselves,” said Chirwa.

He said he will continue with various projects which were started by his predecessor in order to make a difference in the lives of the less fortunate.

“We have so many projects in water and sanitation, education, health, environmental impact initiatives, fundraising initiatives and partnerships. We would also want to recruit at least 10 new members to be inducted in the Rotary Club of Blantyre in the next 12 months,” said Chirwa.

Earlier outgoing president Phiri who is also Head of Marketing at NBS Bank outlined a number of projects carried out during the year especially in water and sanitation where the Rotary Club of Blantyre partnered with National Bank of Malawi (NBM) plc to sink boreholes in primary schools in Blantyre worth K8 million to offer safe and clean water to primary school learners.

“I would like to thank my Fellow Rotarians for their support throughout the year on both a professional and personal level. You are truly my friends and family. President Elect Chris (Chirwa), you will make a great president. Thank you for stepping up every-time I was not able to be there to attend to my duties,” said Phiri.

Guest of Honour at the induction ceremony Gibson Ngalamila who is also Press Trust Chief Executive Officer hailed the Rotary Club of Blantyre for the various charity works and advised Chirwa to continue from where Phiri had left off.

The theme for this year for Rotary Club of Blantyre is ‘Be the inspiration’.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :