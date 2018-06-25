Nkhotakota district council embroiled in K4 billion scam

Chiefs in Nkhotakota have called on the district council and other leaders not to dictate for them where to go and buy materials to be used in the newly established Community Managed Social Economic Projects Fund-CMSEPF.

Traditional Authority Mphonde made the call during a Full Council meeting held in the district urging them not to interfere with the way the communities decide to use the funds.

He said in the past projects such as DDF, CDF and MASAF some council officials took centre stage by telling the people where to go and buy materials which he alleges allowed them to embezzle cash from the community members.

“Time has come for the people to choose for themselves where to get their materials unlike how it was in the past where some council officials were telling them to go and buy materials in Salima and Kasungu to people whom he claims are their associates,” Mphonde said.

He then commended government for the projects saying it will help in the development of the country as people will have the mandate to dictate what projects can benefit them.

Councilor for Linga-sani ward Tobias Banda also called on the council and Members of Parliament not to take the fund as a campaign tool but rather let the money benefit the intended purpose.

But on his part acting District Commissioner for Nkhotakota Greyston Alindiamawo assured the committee members that the council will not interfere with the way communities decide to run their projects.

In this Community managed social economic project fund-CMSEPF each constituency will be provided with K19 655 000 to undertake a project of their choice in their area.

The money in this project is derived from the controversial K4 billion which parliament approved during their Mid-year budget review meeting in February earlier this year.

