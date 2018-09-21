Christa Banda to launch debut gospel album

Upcoming gospel musician, Christa Banda is set to launch her first album this coming Sunday, in an event which she says will also be used as a platform for sharing the unexpected moment of songs of worship.

Speaking in an interview, Banda said the album is part of her preparation to plant a ministry of worship songs that would bring people together in worship.

“The title of my album is Glory Hallelujah coming from number one track called Glory Hallelujah. The reason behind the album is to preach the kingdom of God, how beautiful it is and I would love to preach the name Jesus Christ,” Banda said.

She said preparations for the launch were at an advanced stage, noting that activities marking the launch of the album would commence on Sunday September 23 by among others unveiling an overwhelming cover of the album.

“Three days before the launch, posters are in places of Chirimba, Chileka and Gadaga because these are my target areas,” she added.

Banda disclosed that the album is in CD format and contains 10 songs out of which five were already enjoying airplay on some of the radio stations and in people’s homes such as Glory Hallelujah, Thanthwe, If the Lord, Utsika Ulemelero and Ndikakhala Kulingalira.

“I have invited two gospel singers thus King James Phiri and Steve wa Zisomo Muliya to worship with me during the launch,” she said.

All the songs in the album have been recorded in South Africa with direction from Mphatso who is also known as DJ Medi.

Banda’s Manager, Ellard Phillipo said the album is made up of worship songs, pointing out that it would help worshippers stand strong in the Lord.

“Even though they are some hiccups since the devil is at work, all in all, we expect to have a successful launch of the album on Sunday,” Phillipo said.

