Christian Gang of Fountain of Victory Ministry donate to Samaritan Trust

The youth under the Blantyre-based Fountain of Victory Ministry on Friday donated assorted items to Samaritan Trust, a Non Governmental Organization that promotes and protects the welfare of street children.

In an interview after the donation, Dominic Duwa, chairperson of the “Christian Gang” as they fondly call their youthful group said they donate various items yearly to the underprivileged.

“Today we have come here at Samaritan Trust to show love to them by sharing assorted items. We have given them items such as clothes, laundry soap and some food stuffs. As the youth of Fountain of Victory Ministry, we regard it as an opportunity to reach out to these needy children.

“We encourage other organizations to share what they have with these kids so that they should not lack basic necessities,” said Duwa.

One of the caregivers at the Samaritan Trust, Chester Samson commended the youth for the donation and he was quick to call upon other individuals to emulate the gesture saying, giving for charity brings positive change to the life of the underprivileged.

“We are really grateful for the word of salvation they have shared with us, and we also appreciate various materials they have given us.

“People should know that we live for each other. Let us make sure that our neighbor has a status similar to ours. It is my encouragement that as the youth of Fountain of Victory have done, people outside there should have the passion to help and assist those in need because this can indeed change their life,” he said.

