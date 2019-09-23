Police besiege Blantyre as Ansah makes first public appearance

Malawi Police have literally besieged the commercial business district of Blantyre as the embattled Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) Jane Ansah chairperson makes her first public appearance since she announced the highly disputed May 21 polls.

Gun totting police officers are all over the CBD area, in what is seen as an attempt to thwart any group which might wish to protest against Ansah.

Ansah is attending a high level Sadc election commissions meeting.

There are at least 40 police officers at Mount Soche Hotel, the venue of the conference with the law enforcers taking over the manning of the gates at the hotel.

Vice president Everton Chimulirenji has opened the conference but Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and UTM described the decision by MEC to host the conference when the opposition are disputing its outcome as insensitive.

“They should have avoided this, Malawians are very angry now. What is happening in the country is contrary to what MEC wants to portray,” said MCP spokesperson Maurice Munthali.

UTM spokesperson Dr. Joseph Chidanti Malunga said Ansah and other MEC officials should have avoided appearing in public before the Constitutional Court pronounces its verdict.

Ansah looked composed and calm throughout the opening session.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :