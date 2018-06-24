Christians, Muslims in support of night of prayers 

Christians and Muslims in the country have backed the use of night of prayers as a means of attaining God’s divine providence and favour in both physical and spiritual lives.

Pastor Joseph Kaumphawi of Zambezi Evangelical Church said regular overnight prayers are crucial for spiritual growth in the life of believers.

“When you spare your sleep in the night and pray as an individual, you are not only transforming your life personally but also Malawi as a nation,” said Kaumphawi.

Kaumphawi, however, expressed concern with how present day faithful were conducting themselves on prayer.

“During the 1980’s, Malawi was hungry for the Lord such that extensive overnight prayers were held. We saw the coming in of powerful men of God like Evangelist Reinhard Bonke who made a significant contribution to people’s spiritual growth,” Kaumphawi recalls.

“This, however, is not the case now because we have lost the glory we proclaimed as a nation in those days,” Kaumphawi said, adding that the sudden dwindling of overnight prayers is a sign that world is coming to an end.

“All signs that were given about the second coming of Jesus are now visible. The bible openly laments on how prayer will be hard amongst people seeking the face of the Lord, what is happening these days is a clear sign that Jesus is coming soon,” said Kaumphawi.

Commenting on the matter, Quadria Muslim Association of Malawi (QMAM) Public Relations Officer, Sheikh Jafali Kawinga emphasized on the need for Muslims to observe night of prayer.

Kawinga said Muslims just like their Christian counterparts observe night of prayer during the last ten days of the Holy Month of Ramadan.

“In the case of Muslims, we call it the night of power or honour. It is also known as Latul Qadir in Arabic. Such nights are usually experienced during overnight prayers that take place during the selected days holding odd numbers within the last ten days of Ramadan,” said Kawinga.

Giving some background to Islamic night of prayers, Kawinga quoted the Holy Book of Quoran chapter 97 verses 1-5 where Prophet Mohamed narrates on how Shamoona (also known as Samson in the Bible) received blessings from the Lord as a result of observing nights of prayer.

“All Muslims observe night of prayer so that we should be granted blessings from Allah just like Shamoona (Samson),” said Kawinga.

Kawinga said the holy night is a night where Muslims wholeheartedly submit themselves to Allah and Allah showers blessings to all mankind on this night regardless of their faith or religion.

“The night of honour is so peculiar amongst all nights in the year because Allah descends upon all mankind of all faith all over the world,” said Kawinga.

