Church and Society tells State to swiftly intervene on blood suckers killings

A civil society organisation the Church and Society of Livingstonia Synod of CCAP has called for the swift intervention of the State in the killings of people suspected to be blood suckers.

Church and Society executive director Moses Mkandawire said both the police and the Malawi Defence Force (MDF) soldiers need to swiftly intervene to save lives of innocent people who are killed through mob justice.

“These rumours of blood suckers are causing these killings and fears among people.

“If left unchecked, this can negatively affect the development in the country as well as the participation of people in the forthcoming presidential election,” he said.

At least 10 people have been killed in the north alone suspected to be blood suckers.

In Dowa, 21 people, including six women have been arrested for setting ablaze Malomo police unit a week ago after accusing the police of protecting a blood sucker.

The suspected blood sucker was later taken away from the police unit by the mob and killed.

Ntchisi police spokesperson Richard Kaponda said the 21 suspects are answering the charged of arson.

Minister of Homeland Security Nicholas Dausi said people should not believe in the rumours of blood suckers.

“There has never been a person who has ever been sucked blood. This is just a myth, this is mere superstition,” he said.

Dausi said the police are hunting down all the rumour mongers who spreading false stories to cause panic among the people.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!