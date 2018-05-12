Church elder jailed 8 years for sex assault on 6 year-old girl

May 12, 2018
The Nkukula Senior resident magistrate court in Lumbadzi, Lilongwe has sentenced a 49 year old man to eight years imprisonment with hard labour after finding him guilty of an offence of defiling a 6 year old girl.
The man, identified as Evance Kambakuwa Banda,  who was a church Elder at Katondo CCAP in area 25 (Lilongwe) was slapped with a jail term on Thursday (10th May 2018) by Resident Magistrate Shyreen Yona following a full hearing.

Police Prosecutor Sergeant Esnarth Phiri of Kanengo Police Station paraded four witnesses to prove the case beyond reasonable doubt that Banda indeed committed the offence.

 In her evidence, the Prosecutor proved that the convict committed the crime on January 31, 2018 at Area 25C in Lilongwe district.
According to Phiri, the girl fell into Banda’s trap after he had sent her on errand to buy matches and candles as a neighbour.

He later told her to do some house chores for him before he pounced on her since  the wife of the suspect was away.

Evance Kambakula Banda who hails from Mduwa village, T/A Mduwa in Mchinji was a Sunday School teacher at the congregation.

