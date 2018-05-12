Ben Phiri  intensifies campaign to replace  MP  Khamisa in Thyolo Central

The governing Democratic Progressive Party field marshal Ben Phiri has intensified his bid to claim the Thyolo Central Constituency from incumbent Gabu Bob Khamisa as he has donated water taps and a borehole to the district market and hospital on Friday.

Thyolo Market has had water problems for years and the four taps placed inside the market with four more on a central point outside will relieve

the peoples plight.

The electric powered water pump at the market and borehole at the hospital are financed by Abboud Ali Shumeil Ali Kaaby with Implementation by Aid International Trust-Malawi.

Addressing journalist, Phiri said: “This is the the central market, the main market in Thyolo and thousands of people converge here for different activities but there was no water.

“That therefore meant poor hygiene, and It was therefore bleeding place for diseases. Now water is here you are assured of healthy citizens.”

Phiri said the DPP manifesto promised water and this is what they are doing.

“This is what we will continue to deliver 2019, 2024 going forward.”

“Lets not politicise development; their might be other others opposing me, opposing DPP but lets take care of the water because water is not a party, water is life.”

Aid International Trust Sheik Muhamed Sayed said they agreed to help Phiri with the water project because it would benefit the community.

Speaking through a translator, Sayed said: “We knew the borehole and water taps will help the community.

“Ours is a charitable organization so we talked to our partner UAE Aid. We are always happy to help out anywhere we can. We believe government alone can not do it.”

Market master Lanken Chitseko said they have received the water taps with great thanks because they have been having problems with water for a longtime.

Chitseko said they will own the water taps and make sure guards are posted at the main pump to avoid vandalism.

He added they will initiate plans to get revenue to buy electricity.

The incumbent MP Gabu Khamisa also belongs to DPP but has been swept out by DPP strongman Phiri.

Khamisa, 26, is son to the late Bob Khamisa who once served as MP for the constituency.

The younger Khamisa won the seat as an independent in the May 20 Tripartite Elections after beating his own uncle, Fariz Khamisa, who stood on People’s Party (PP) ticket. He later joined DPP.

