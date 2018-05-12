Congolese national arrested in Malawi over illegal ivory possession

A 54-year-old Congolese National conducting agri-business at Mkanda Trading Centre in Mchinji is in police custody after being found in possession of eight pieces of ivory.

Mchinji Police spokesperson, Kaitano Lubrino, said Abdullah Sebambe who comes from Democratic Republic of Congo was arrested on Wednesday following a tip-off that he was in possession of ivory.

“We followed up the tip and went to Mkanda Trading Centre where police officers managed to trick and arrested the suspect. In the process they recovered eight pieces of ivory weighing about 23.6 kilograms,” Lubrino said.

He said the suspect will appear before court soon to answer charges of being found in possession of specimen of protected species contrary to Section 86 (1) of Parks and Wildlife Act of 2017 and dealing in government trophies contrary to section 91(1) of the same.

The ivory is yet to be sent to the Department of National Parks and Wild life for scientific analysis.

On April 16 (2018), two Zambians were also intercepted at Mwami Police Checkpoint by Malawian Police with eight pieces of ivory weighing 16.5 Kgs which were being smuggled from Zambia into Malawi.

