Hello Paisa donates 700 buckets to Mangochi District Hospital

Mangochi District Hospital has received 700 buckets worth K1.5 million from the money remittance service Hello Paisa to help in daily operations of the hospital.

The donation follows the loss of various equipment and materials in a recent fire accident.

Hello Paisa Operations Manager, Tikhala Mbedza said after making the donation that the company which offers cash transfer solutions to over 20 countries in Africa, felt obliged to assist following the fire that gutted the hospital recently.

“This is something that concerns life, as such, we thought it wise to help our District Health Office in their time of need so that they continue to serve the community better,” said Mbedza.

Mbedza said Hello Paisa, which has its headquarters in South Africa, is also implementing various health interventions including water and sanitation campaign in Mangochi and other districts and cities where the company has its footprints.

He added that the company also intends to embark on the construction of a maternity wing in the district soon as part of their corporate social responsibility.

Mangochi District Health Officer (DHO), Dr. Henry Chibowa hailed Hello Paisa for the donation, saying the items would promote cleanliness and infection-prevention at the hospital.

Chibowa said the health facility had lost most of its buckets during the fire accident as some were used by the community in their efforts to put out the fire while others were consumed in the inferno.

He, however, said the hospital was restoring its services following several donations from College of Medicine which had set aside funds for the procurement of CPAP machines for premature babies, among other things.

“Government has also helped in restoring some of the equipment but we still need more oxygen concentrators, nebulizer machines and oxygen tubes,” Chibowa said.

Chibowa added that with the support that the facility had received since the fire accident, the hospital was now able to treat 90 per cent of its patients without referring them to Zomba, unlike a few weeks ago when it (hospital) could not handle any emergency.

The DHO, therefore, commended different organizations for the unwavering support towards the renovation of the hospital.

“The support has been overwhelming, just now, the College of Medicine Department of Family Medicine, has raised over K18 million with which they intend to buy some oxygen concentrators and CPAP machines,” he explained.

Mangochi District Council Chairperson, Jabil Omar Magombo, commended Hello Paisa for the donation, saying the company had set a good example, urging other organizations to emulate the gesture since the hospital still needs more equipment to be restored.

Hello Paisa is a South African based company which provides money transfer services to enable migrants from over 20 countries send money home from South Africa.

