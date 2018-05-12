Zambezi Evangelical Church youth help orphans and the elderly with assorted items

Zambezi Evangelical Church youths in Lilongwe urban on Thursday donated assorted items worth more than K700 thousand to about 490 orphans and the elderly of Comfort Orphan Disability and Elderly Care (CODEC) at Msundwe in the district.

The youth, referred to by the church as Fellowships of Youth (FOY), comprised the youth from Kawale, Likuni, Kabwabwa, Lingadzi, Falls in area 36, 23, 24 and many others within the city.

Among the items donated were bales of sugar, cooking oil, one 50 kilograms’ bag of maize each, shoes, clothes, squash, laundry soap, bags of salt and Kitchen utensils.

The gesture is an annual event. In 2016 they donated to Kachere Children Centre, last year (2017) they cheered patients at Kamuzu Central Hospital (KCH), both activities were in Lilongwe.

In an interview, Secretary for Lilongwe Zambezi FOY urban, Brian Kapalamula said despite spreading the gospel, they decided to cheer more than 490 needy people at CODEC with different items to help them both spiritually and physically.

“It is one of our social responsibilities as Christian youths in the country to help those who are in need to emulate Jesus Christ’s compassion for the underprivileged by providing for the needy,” he explained.

Kapalamula said the items donated would help to ease problems the orphans and the elderly face in their daily life and be able to understand the gospel of Lord Jesus Christ of Nazareth.

“Christianity is a caring way of faith. Apart from meeting the spiritual needs of the people, it is our duty to meet their physical needs,” the secretary said.

The Owner and Founder of CODEC, Pastor Elnard Banda acknowledged the donation, saying it was a great joy to them and their children as well for receiving the donation.

“All the assorted items are precious gifts to us and they have come at the right time when our budget has been depleted and God has provided these gifts,” he said.

He explained that his organisation is a registered Christian nonpolitical entity that serves the Lord. He said they care for 120 orphans, 150 widows and people with disabilities and provide HIV and Aids awareness program on the goodness of HIV testing.

The program has registered 110 people under the CODEC ministry and goes out to talk and teach people in different villages.

One of the beneficiaries of the donation, Ellen Chirambo acknowledged the Zambezi youths for the initiative.

“With the donation, we will solve some of the challenges that we had, like lack of clothes, shoes, food, laundry soap and kitchen utensils,” said a thirteen-year old girl.

