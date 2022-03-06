Citizens Against Impunity and Corruption warn demos might be order of the day if looting does not stop

The Citizens Against Impunity and Corruption have warned that anti-graft protests might become the order of the day if looting continues to thrive both in the public and private sector.

The citizens have since warned District Commissioner (DC) for Lilongwe, Dr. Lawford Palani, and other DCs and Chief Executive Officers of various councils to desist from preventing Malawians to freely mobilize and assemble in display of anger at wanton theft of public resources.

Palani earned the wrath of the organizers of the demonstrations following his decision to cancel the permission he earlier granted to the citizens to demonstrate in Lilongwe.

The DC claimed it was not proper to have demonstrations whose purpose is to demonstrate displeasure with a case, which is still in court.

They argued that in 2019 during electoral justice in court, Malawians were demonstrating at the same premises while the case was being heard.

In the Friday demonstrations, the protesters started from the Lilongwe Community Centre Ground in peace and no sooner, a group of youth started pelting stones at the houses of police officers.

The police had to fire teargas to quell the situation. However, this angered even more protesters who returned the teargas with more stones.

It was reported that one police officer was caught in the line of duty with stones during clashes between police and the citizens armed themselves with stones a development which has spoiled in what could have been good demonstrations for the day.

On their way to present the petition, the demonstration organizers stopped to address the protesters, reminding them on why they are protesting in the streets that the Tonse Alliance government, which was voted to end corruption in Malawi has, in fact, tripled the intensity of the practice within the 18 months it has been in power.

One of the organizers of the demonstrations, Sylvester Ayuba James, apologized to Malawi Police Service for the attack on a police officer by protesters.

However, James was quick to point it out that the police provoked anger at the protesters by throwing teargas directed at them while the situation was already tense.

