Civil, Masters share spoils in Lilongwe derby

A second half spirited come back on Sunday enabled Civil Sporting to earn a 2-2 draw against Master Security in the TNM Super League match played at Civo stadium in Area 9, Lilongwe.

A point gained by the Servants consolidated their grip on fourth spot with 35 points from 24 games while Master Security are 29 points from 23 games on 10th position.

Civil Sporting made four changes to their starting line up which dented Silver Strikers title ambition with a 2-1 beating at their own backyard last weekend.

They missed the services of their captain, Blessings Tembo, Willard Dickson, Damiano Kunje and Christopher Kumwembe while Masters rested their goal scoring machine, Babatunde Adebare a head of their Carlsberg cup semi final tussle against defending champions, Nyasa Big Bullets this coming weekend in Lilongwe.

Civil Sporting come back could be credited to two set pieces delivered from the same area by left back, Timothy Silwimba.

At a quarter mark, Civil’s Isaac Msiska had a close chance but he blasted over from within range with Master’s goalkeeper, Bester Phiri to beat.

Civil Sporting were forced to make change in the 25th minute when their goalie, Hestings Banda got injured and was replaced Victor Banda, was rushed to hospital.

Master’s Francis Mkonda opened the score sheet in the 42nd minute when he headed home a rebound after Amadau Makawa’s attempt had kissed the cross bar.

Two minutes later, Master’s stretched the lead to 2-0 when striker, Vincent Nyangulu’s powerful caught off guard Civil’s substitute keeper, Banda after being put through by Allion Tchefu.

Master Security players walked tall at the break as they were happy with a commanding 2-0 lead over their city colleagues.

Civil pulled one back just a minute into second half when Chisomo Mbozanani headed in Silwimba’s curved free kick.

The civil servants introduced Fletcher Bandawe for the goalscorer, Mbozanani in the 57th minute to propel fire power upfront in search for an equalizer.

Two minutes later, Civil’s Hudson Milanzi equalized when he connected home Silwimba’s free kick from the same spot as was the case with the first goal.

Master’s brought in veteran, Mphatso Dzongololo for Eneya Banda to take control of their midfield which was lacking at times in the 63rd minute.

Master’s striker, Nyangulu could have buried the game in the 65th minute when his attempted header was fumbled by Civil’s custodian by Lawrence Chaziya came to the rescue to clear the ball on the goal line.

Master’s were serious to snatch maximum points in the 74th minute when Juma Yatina’s goal bound shot was parried for safety by Civil goalminder, Banda.

Two minutes into added time, Master’s Makawa connected the ball over the bar Yatina’s free kick.

“We knew that game will be tough since it was Lilongwe affair. It sad that we gave away a two goal lead due to poor marking of the two set pieces,” Master Security Coach, Abbas Makawa pointed out.

He hoped that his charges would work extra hard in the remaining games to collect maximum points and end in the high unlike last season.

Civil’s Team Manager, Gabriel Chirwa hailed his players for the spirited effort when enabled them to salvage a draw after trailing 0-2 at half time.

“We are still working hard to finish within the top four of the log. We need to do more in the remaining fixtures for us to achieve our goals and make our sponsors proud,” he stated.

Master’s Francis Mkonda was voted man of the match.

