LOS sports competition gets TNM prizes

TNM Plc, official telecoms partner for the Lake of Stars (LOS) splashed out different goodies to over 200 winners of sporting activities that the company organised for fans at this year’s three day Lake of Stars which ended early of morning of Monday at Kabumba Hotel in Salima.

The company lined up a number of sporting activities which included Beach Soccer, Volleyball, tag of war and Bawo at a three day of full fun from September 28th – 30th.

Speaking during the prize presentation along the beach TNM Public Relations & Sponsorship Manager Limbani Nsapato said the company was excited to share a lighter moments with the festival fans

“This activities were designed to make people relax after a night of music and we are excited to share lighter moments with the sports loving fans who were here for the festival ,” said Nsapato .

Nsapato these activities contributed to a success of the event as it created excitement to the festival goers.

The prizes included boombox speakers, external drive, MiFi ,flash discs ,TNM branded t-shirts, caps and drinking bottles.

One of the winner’s of mega boom speakers Flanklin Rashid said it was exciting to play the games and go home with some goodies.

“ What TNM has done this year at the festival is very commendable , they have made this year’s festival unique as fans had an opportunity to sample and participate in different sporting activities and it was really fun, “ said Rashid

As part of the partnership TNM towards the festival, the company contributed K8.8 million towards the organisation

This year marks the 15th anniversary of the critically acclaimed festival since its inception and promises to be a mix of local and international talent, a bevy of holiday fun by the lake and a relaxing getaway on the beach.

