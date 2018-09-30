Tension in Kabwila constituency as MCP suspends primary elections

The Malawi Congress Party (MCP) has suspended its primary elections in Salima North West Constituency aimed at soliciting candidates for the 2019 Tripartite Elections following tension before the exercise on Saturday.

According to Director of Political Affairs in the party Alex Kalamula the tension was created by party internal issues and others because non-delegate members wanted also to take part in the voting which he said is not in line with their party constitution.

“There was large number of people who wanted to vote yet our party constitution stipulates that only nine members from area committees, few representative from constituency and district should take part in the voting not everyone who love the party, “ he said.

Kalamula said they decided to cancel the voting because of the mix up electorate, saying this would have

complicated the results of the primary elections.

He then assures people that the party will consult wide with their stakeholders to make sure chances are given to delegate members to choose the aspirant of their choice at a later date and venue to be confirmed.

Incumbent MP for the area Jesse Kabwila says the party should be democratic in conducting the primaries.

One of Kabwila’s opponents Enock Phale says he fills sad to hear that some aspirants ferry voters from elsewhere adding those contesting knows that eligible voters must come from the areas.

Phale said this could have been avoided if the venue for the primary polls was not changed twice accusing the incumbent for changing of the venues.

