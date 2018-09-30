Alufandika humbled  after Tigers drop 6 points in North tour

Flamboyant Tigers FC Technical Director Robin ‘Abambo’ Alufandika has issued an apology to their fans following their poor outing to the Northern Region over the weekend where they lost both of their assignments.

On Saturday, ‘The Kau Kau Boys’ lost 3-1 to Mzuzu University FC also known as ‘The Green Intellectuals’ on a game played at the Mzuzu Stadium before being knocked down 3-2 by the Soldiers of Mzuzu Moyale Barracks 24 hours later at the same venue.

Reacting to the two games in an interview after the Sunday defeat, Alufandika admitted his side came second best in both games.

“We have lost all the games this weekend in the Northern Region because our opponents were better than us and we are going back empty handed. This is not new it happens in football what is required now is to go back to our drawing board to rectify the problems that we have noticed,” said Alufandika.

“I am simply apologising to our fans because we never expected such results so I am saying sorry to our fans” he added.

According to Alufandika, the future though still looks bright despite the double loss.

“We can still do better in our remaining games and maintain our top eight stand what we need is just to sit down as executive together with the players to map the way forward” said Alufandika.

Tigers are currently on position eight and are tied on 30 points with Mzuni FC but they have a superior goal difference.

Nyasa Big Bullets are still leading the log standings with 52 points from 22 games while Mighty Be Forward Wanderers who on Sunday beat Red Lions 4-1 have moved to second position dislodging Silver Strikers who drew 2-2 with Dwangwa United.

Below are full rresure of games played over the weekend..

Saturday 29/09/2018.

Mzuni 3 – Tigers FC 1

Blue Eagles 3 – Nchalo 1

Karonga United 1 – Kamuzu Barracks 2

Nyasa Big Bullets 2 – Mafco FC 1

Dwangwa United 2 – Silver Strikers 2

Sunday 30/09/2018.

Civil Sporting 2 – Masters Security 2

Moyale 3 – Tigers FC 2

TN Stars 1 – Nchalo FC 1

Be Forward Wanderers 4 – Red Lions 1

