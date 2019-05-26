Civil servants’ salary to delay up to June 15

Gvernment says salaries for public and civil servants will delay this month due to election processes that affected the operation of the treasury.

In a statement purportedly issued by presidential press secretary and spokesperson Mgeme Kalilani says the salaries would be paid before June 15.

“The government wishes to assure the general public and civil servants that it is working hard to make sure that May salaries are ready before 15th June 2019 or soon as election dispute are resolved,” says the statement in part.

However, the authenticity of the statement was not independently verified.

The country is in lock down following the highly contentious May 21 tripartite election as Malawi Congress Party (MCP) presidential candidate Lazarus Chawera is disputing the presidential poll, accusing the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) of manipulating the results.

The case is in the High Court of Malawi in Lilongwe.

