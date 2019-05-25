MEC to declare winner of Malawi elections, MCP injunction to be vacated

The country’s electoral body, Malawi Electoral Commission (Mec) is expected the announce winner of the May 21 Presidential poll Saturday evening despite a Malawi Congress Party (MCP) injunction which will be vacated for being erroneous.

MCP rushed to the courts upon realizing that the total aggregated results of the Presidential poll puts incumbent President Arthur Peter Mutharika in a stable lead over its torch bearer Lazarus Chakwera.

Legal experts at the electoral body are of the opinion that what MCP has done is in total contrast to the fairness of legal statutes as presented in the country’s Constitution.

“Rule 19 of the Practice Rules of the High Court requires the order to have been made inter partes. MCP obtained the order ex-parte. This is a wrong procedure, ” counsel for the electoral body told Nyasa Times.

The legal minds call MCP’s order as an ‘Irregular’ injunction and would be inconsequential.

He also tore into MCP’s logic of obtaining the said injunction.

“How can MCP ask for a judicial review of a decision that MEC has not even made? MEC has not announced a winner? Which decision will be reviewed? MCP is indeed desperate,” he said.

MEC chairperson Jane Ansah is a judge at the Supreme Court of Malawi.

The impending announcement of the winner by the electoral body will grant Mutharika an extra five-year term which will be his mandatory final mandate to govern the country.

He will be provided with an opportunity to finish some of his landmark projects such as roads, community colleges, irrigation schemes and district sports stadia across the country.

Mutharika has also been touted as a star performer for stabilizing the economy, evident with single digit inflation rates for over two years now.

