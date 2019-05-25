Chilima says Malawi elections compromised, calls for nullification of results

State Vice President and UTM Party torchbearer in Tuesday’s elections, Saulos Chilima, has expressed his reservations in the manner the polls have faired so far and has since asked that the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) nullify the whole process.

Chilima in a press briefing Saturday, which was preceded by a stay order obtained by the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) from the Lilongwe High Court to stop MEC from further updating the nation on the poll’s presidential results, said there were serious anomalies in the elections.

“I have observed with concern that the serious irregularities that have been identified in the Tripartite Elections of 21 May 2019 have not been addressed and satisfactorily dealt with,” said Chilima.

The out-going vice president said the irregularities had, in fact, “worsened” and, in the process, the credibility of the elections “significantly compromised.”

Said Chilima: “I am aware that Section 99 of the Parliamentary and Presidential Elections Act places the Electoral Commission to announce official results of an election within 8 days from the last polling.

“Fellow Malawians, the announcement of the of the official results does not mean that the Electoral Commission must announce a winner of an election.”

Chilima has since given three MEC three options based on the administration and management of an election including “nullification of the aggregate vote,” “stalemate of the aggregated vote” and “announcement of a winner based on the verified aggregated vote.”

Further wrote Chilima: “In view of the chaos that ensued under the watch of the Electoral Commission, I am calling upon the Electoral Commission for the nullification of the aggregated vote under the Tripartite Elections of 21 May, 2019.

“The country must re-group and prepare for credible elections to the satisfaction of the people of Malawi. We should not allow fraudsters to continue holding the country at ransom.”

