Civil Sporting Club ropes in Kananji

Lilongwe based Civil Sporting Club has fallen for services of Eliya Kananji who was with Masters Security as Assistant Coach to Abbas Makawa.

Kananji will replace Oscar Kaunda who was hired by Be Forward Wanderers and will be Assistant Coach to Franco Ndawa.

Kananji, who is also known by other soccer fans as Guardiola, has neither CAF A nor CAF B coaching licence but is famous for his shrewd tactics and good relationship with players. He won the Carlsberg Cup with both Nyasa Big Bullets and Wanderers.

Kananji has signed a three year contract at Civil Sporting Club.

General Secretary for Civil Sporting Club, Ronald Chiwaula, confirmed the hiring of a new assistant coach at the club to a local radio station but declined to mention the name of Kananji.

“It’s true we have a new assistant coach. I cannot disclose his name now but all will be known when we unveil him.

“We are hopeful that this coach will assist us very much and the players too have been looking for his services,” Chiwaula said.

