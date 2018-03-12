Civil Sporting Club unveils CAF plans

Central Region giants Civil Sporting Club has unveiled plans for the forthcoming 2018-19 domestic soccer season.

According to Club General Secretary Ronald Chiwaula, participation in the Continental CAF Champion League will feature permanently in the club’s plans.

This came to light following a meeting Civil Sporting Club Executive Committee held few days ago.

“After sitting down as executive we have agreed that one of our ambitions in the 2018-2017 soccer season to fight for a place that will enable us participate in CAF Champions League” said Chiwaula.

Chiwaula said the executive is yet to submit their proposal to their sponsors who are the Malawi government.

“We want to make it clear to our sponsors that we are ready to play in CAF and we strongly believe that our dream will come to pass” he said.

Civil Sorting Club ambitions of joining CAF comes barely few weeks after two Malawian clubs Mighty Be Forward Wanderers and Master Security were miserably kicked out of the famous African Continental show piece.

