Tigers keep tight lid on players in and out:  Express title ambitions

Azam Tigers has kept a tight lid on the new players which it has bought, saying they would like to surprise teams with the arsenal it has assembled for the next TNM Super League campaign slated to kick off April 15 2018.

The team’s Technical Director Robin Alufandika disclosed they have acquired crème de la crème of players that will stand the heat of top flight football in the forth coming season.

However, the flamboyant Alufandika could not disclose names of the new signings, perhaps fearing that they could be whisked away by other clubs.

“We don’t want to blow a trumpet on the new players we have bought like others are doing. We want to catch them unawares suffice to say that this is the season Azam is grabbing the championship,” said Alufandika who could also not disclose the players it has released.

He said so far their preparations for the new season had been going on very well and other teams should expect a tough ride.

Alufandika said they were grateful to their fans for helping them assemble good players.

“This time around we asked our fans across the country to send us the players for trials. And from what they had sent us, am happy to say we have managed to identify quality players,” he said.

