Civil Sporting, Mzuni FC in barren draw of Airtel Top 8 first leg

The Airtel Top 8 Cup first leg quarter final encounter between Mzuni FC and Civil Sporting Club on Sunday at Mzuzu Stadium ended in a goalless draw.

In the first half, Mzuni dominated possession with beautiful passing football on the floor and had a number of chances which they failed to utilise.

A minute in the added time of the first half, Isaac Msiska of Civil Sporting Club had his powerful header saved by goalkeeper Francis Mkanda.

The second half, the two sides continued battling fiercely in order to get a goal.

In the 56 minutes, Gift Kasambala for Mzuni FC broke through on the left and unleashed a thunderous shot that was fumbled by goalkeeper Blessings Kameza and Ramadhan Mtafu’s follow up header was brilliantly saved by Kameza.

Three minutes to full time, substitute Raphael Phiri for Civil Sporting Club had his dangerous header parried over the cross bar by goalkeeper Francis Mkanda.

Civil Sporting Club captain, Emmanuel Siyeni Zoya connected a corner kick with a powerful header into Mzuni FC net at 90 minutes but referee Gift Chikho ruled the goal out as he had pushed the goalkeeper in the process. 0-0 it ended.

Mzuni goalkeeper, Francis Mkanda, was given the player of the match award.

Speaking after the match, Civil Sporting Club Head Coach Franco Ndawa said he was happy to force a draw away and hopes to finish the job at home at Civo Stadium in Lilongwe.

“We will fight tooth and nail at home in the second leg to finish the job. Cup games are always tough and I am happy we didn’t concede a goal away” Ndawa said.

Mzuni FC Head Coach, Gilbert Chirwa, said it was a tough game and as a team they will see how to approach the game in Lilongwe.

Reacting to fact that Mzuni FC has a bad record in as far as cup games are concerned, Chirwa said, “Forget about the bad record. This is a new Mzuni and the boys are ready to do well this time around.”

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :