Lunguzi upbeat of retaining Dedza East Constituency

The former Dedza East Member of Parliament (MP), Juliana Lunguzi, is confident she will retain her seat as the constituency’s representative, saying she had “impressively delivered” in her first five years in office.

Dedza East has a history of legislators failing to retain their seats, but Lunguzi of Malawi Congress Party (MCP) said she would defy the odds.

“That is what they say, but it will be a different story this time around because I am making it again to parliament,” said Lunguzi.

She said her going back to parliament would herald more development projects in the constituency which she began five years ago.

“There is a lot more that needs to be done. Much as we have managed to bring about safe water, my goal this time around is to push for piped water. There are a lot of catchment areas in our mountains from which we can tap water for the constituency and Dedza as a whole,” said Lunguzi.

Lunguzi faces a contender who continues to challenge her even after he lost in controversial party primaries last year.

Last week Lunguzi, a trained professional nurse, sounded an SOS for funds from well-wishers through social media to support her campaign.

