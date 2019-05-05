Government rejects K1 trillion theft claim: Chakwera hit for ‘holier than thou’ tantrums

The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) led government has responded to allegations made by Malawi Congress Party (MCP) presidential torchbearer, Lazarus Chakwera, that it has swindled K1 trillion in the last five years, saying it was unfortunate that the latter made the claims when it was obvious he was a benefitting from corruption proceeds.

A statement signed by Information and Communications Technology (ICT) Minister Henry Mussa, made available to Nyasa Times, comes barely a few days after government was blamed for releasing “too many press statements, instead of action” by socio-political commentators.

In the latest statement, Mussa said government was committed to crackdown on corruption and urged Chakwera to share the information he has to law enforcing institutions so that “those behind such criminality can be brought to book.”

It reads in part: “We can assure him that the information will be acted upon because Government has so far demonstrated that where evidence is available noone is given a sanctuary within its bounds.”

Mussa suggested, in the statement, that some of the corruption suspects have been given senior positions to fight and unseat the present DPP administration after assurance of amnesty should MCP form government.

“Having demonstrated that he is in the mood to be an apostle bearing the gospel of accountability and transparency where public resources are concerned – and considering also that like charity, probity must begin at home -we urge Dr. Chakwera to start demanding answers from Dr Joyce Banda, his partner in the forthcoming elections, to reveal the whereabouts of the proceeds from the sale of the presidential jet.

“Dr. Chakwera should also ask his runningmate Mr. Sidik Mia to explain why resources meant for construction of roads in Malawi, at the time he was Minister of Transport and Public Works, found themselves in offshore accounts of some countries in Southern America,” reads the statement in part.

Mussa said government wants to conclude investigations into the corruption cases and said Chakwera would be of help since “those who are the subject of the probe are in his fold.”

“Maybe Dr. Chakwera needs a little reminding that his seeming commitment to fight against loss or misuse of public resources will not have any credibility if he looks away while sharing a table with people from whom he should be demanding accountability for their actions while they were privileged to hold public office.

“He may wish to use this opportunity to steer clear of a narrative which is growing steadily that he does not want to confront those in his fold because his campaign is a beneficiary of proceeds of suspected crime,” added the statement.

But MCP spokesperson, Maurice Munthali, has last week repeatedly said his party was unmoved.

“Malawians know that MCP is the real hope for this country, and that there serious corruption in the current leadership,” said Munthali.

