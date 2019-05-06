CCAP Blantyre Synod in quest to plant churches in Nkhoma territory: ‘Faithful must have alternate voice’

Days after the Nkhoma Synod of the Church of Central Africa Presbyterian (CCAP released a pastoral letter which has received attacks for being “unspiritual” and “divisive” by indirectly endorsing the opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP), a horde of CCAP Blantyre Synod members met in the capital Lilongwe to discuss erecting churches in the Nkhoma confines.

The concerned members, during their two hour long meeting, said the pastoral letter was not received and endorsed by all the faithful hence their wish to plant their churches that could give those not for the “MCP sponsored letter an alternate voice.”

Nkhoma Synod, among others, quoting Acts 6:3 called for Malawians to vote for a leader with “good reputation, full of wisdom and the Holy Spirit.”

It urged its faithful to vote, in the May 21 Tripartite Elections, for an upright president who is development-conscious and will get rid of the rampant corruption, tribalism and regionalism.

Some members who attended the meeting said they were not amused with the pastoral letter, and thus wanted Blantyre Synod to make inroads in the central region for a lease of difference.

“We are not happy with the letter at all. It is written as if we have all endorsed Chakwera and the MCP. We have not. We are discussing strategies on how we can discuss with the leadership so that there can be Blantyre Synod churches here where we can go for genuine democracy. The faithful must have an alternate voice,” said a concerned member.

Another said the pastoral letter smacked a lot of dissatisfaction among members of Nkhoma Synod and that most of them were seriously looking forward to an alternative.

“As our shepherds in the Lord, they were supposed to incorporate all biblical aspects to avoid being viewed as being sent by the opposition. They have hurt us,” said another member.

But in an interview with Nyasa Times, Blantyre Synod general Secretary, Reverend Alex Maulana, could not confirm or deny the meeting but was quick to say that that they do not interfere with affairs of other synods.

“We do not. Not at all,” said Maulana.

Nkhoma Synod moderator the Reverend Bizwick Nkhoma said the church wrote the pastoral letter for its membership

If the concerned members’ proposals come to fruition, Blantyre will join the Livingstonia Synod that has erected a battalion of churches in central region’s Nkhoma Synod.

Apparently, Livingstonia Synod planted the churches after some of its members-mostly from the northern region -complained about differences in church ideology amongst the two synods.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :