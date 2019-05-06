CCAP Blantyre Synod in quest to plant churches in Nkhoma territory: ‘Faithful must have alternate voice’

Days after the Nkhoma Synod of the Church of Central Africa Presbyterian (CCAP released a pastoral letter which has received attacks for being “unspiritual” and “divisive” by indirectly endorsing the opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP), a horde of CCAP Blantyre Synod members met in the capital Lilongwe to discuss erecting churches in the Nkhoma confines.
The concerned members, during their two hour long meeting, said the pastoral letter was not received and endorsed by all the faithful hence their wish to plant their churches that could give those not for the “MCP sponsored letter an alternate voice.”
Nkhoma Synod, among others, quoting Acts 6:3 called for Malawians to vote for a leader with “good reputation, full of wisdom and the Holy Spirit.”
It urged its faithful to vote, in the May 21 Tripartite Elections, for an upright president who is development-conscious and will get rid of the rampant corruption, tribalism and regionalism.
Some members who attended the meeting said they were not amused with the pastoral letter, and thus wanted Blantyre Synod to make inroads in the central region for a lease of difference.
“We are not happy with the letter at all. It is written as if we have all endorsed Chakwera and the MCP. We have not. We are discussing strategies on how we can discuss with the leadership so that there can be Blantyre Synod churches here where we can go for genuine democracy. The faithful must have an alternate voice,” said a concerned member.
Another said the pastoral letter smacked a lot of dissatisfaction among members of Nkhoma Synod and that most of them were seriously looking forward to an alternative.
“As our shepherds in the Lord, they were supposed to incorporate all biblical aspects to avoid being viewed as being sent by the opposition. They have hurt us,” said another member.
But in an interview with Nyasa Times, Blantyre Synod general Secretary, Reverend Alex Maulana, could not confirm or deny the meeting but was quick to say that that they do not interfere with affairs of other synods.
“We do not. Not at all,” said Maulana.
Nkhoma Synod moderator the Reverend Bizwick Nkhoma said the church wrote the pastoral letter for its membership
If the concerned members’ proposals come to fruition, Blantyre will join the Livingstonia Synod that has erected a battalion of churches in central region’s Nkhoma Synod.
Apparently, Livingstonia Synod planted the churches after some of its members-mostly from the northern region -complained about differences in church ideology amongst the two synods.
I think Blantyre Synod is now completely finish not the synod I used to know during the time of Rev Gunya no. As synod you could have conquered and endorsed the pastoral letter really because all concerns raised in the are there unchecked and you the Blantyre Synod has been so silent through watching wrong doings by outgoing president Muthalika on 21 May leaving Malawians out there suffering this shows you are part of the game as church you could have played a role particularly knowing that he comes from the South else this is the reason why Muthalika will… Read more »
Are people suggesting SKC and Peter are not holy. SKC is a staunch catholic and devout church goer. That can also be a sign of someone with the holy spirit. It did not say elect a leader with a theology degree or qualified pastor. It did not.
just because of one letter u want to cause confusion. Grow up people shd differentiate the church from other things by the level of maturity and tolerance
Blantyre SYNOD has been backing DPP all along
Nkhoma Synod must learn to rise above regional and tribal politics. Any theologian worth his salt would not agree with the spirit of the recent pastoral letter by the Synod. It is quite obvious that the Synod had an axe to grind. My advice to Nkhoma Synod is that they should not trust the arm of flesh. Their presumed political messiahs have disappointed Malawians before and it’s time the synod learned to resist the temptation of partisan politics.
KALATA INAWERENGEDWA MUMA CHURCH A NKHOMA SYNOD NOT BLANTYRE SYNOD SO WHY BLANTYRE SYNOD ARE PLANING TO BUILD THEIR CHURCHES IN NKHOMA SYNOD , PALI VUTO LANJI LOMWE A BLANTYRE SYNOD ALI NALO KUPHATIKIZAPO MAULANA CHITSIRU CHA MODERATOR, NGATI IYEYO MAULANA NDI ATHU AKE AKU BLANTYRE SYNOD SANAONEPO VUTO OR KUONA KUTI ATHU AKUVUTIKA MZIKO MUNO MUSIYENI AKHALE CHONCHO NANGA SI IYE ALI PA PAYROLL YA BOMA MWEZI ULI ONSE AKUDYA NDALAMA ZAKUBA KU MPINGO ZOSANENA NDIYE CHIMUKHUZE NDI CHANI, AKAKHALA A LIVINGSTONIA NDE ANANENA KALE KUTI BOMA ILI SILIKUFUNIKA KUKHALISA MZIKO MUNO , AMASEYA NDI ANZAWO KU MBC ANALI… Read more »
It is a historical error to have Nkhoma synod. It was supposed to be Livingstonia synod actually. I mean you know history. At the moment Nkhoma has established itself as a synod. So non of the synods should take advantage of any form to plant their churches there.
Inu à Blantyre synod is the solution planting churches in Nkhoma synod Territory? Mwadya zandani
Nkhoma CCAP Synod should strive to build and not destroy. The stand taken by the disgruntled faithfuls does not paint a good picture on the reputation of the synod. My advice is reach out to the disgruntled members, hear their grievances and resolve otherwise this will make people believe Nkhoma Synod is nepostic
SO YOU MEAN THAT BLANTYRE SYNOD IS CONTROLLED BY THE DPP THUGS TOGETHER WITH MAULANA M’BUSA WACHINYENGO NGATI AMENEYU, GOD IS WATCHING, DID NKHOMA SYNOD MENTIONED THE NAME OF THE CANDIDATE TO VOTE FOR, THE ANSWER IS NO! SO WHY DPP IS BUSY WANT TO DIVIDE THE CHURCH FOR THEIR BENEFIT, YOUR DAYS ARE NUMBERED, YOU’RE JUST SCARED OF YOUR DEAD DEEDS, YOU TOOK MALAWIANS FOR GRANTED NOW YOU CAN SEE THAT THINGS ARE TURNING AROUND YOU, YOU STARTED YOUR NONSENSE , JUST WAIT AND SEE, YOU HAVE BEEN BOSSING THAT YOU HAVE DELIVERED GOOD DEVELOPMENT IN THIS COUNTRY SO… Read more »