Mbeki leads Commonwealth observer team to Malawi May 21 elections

May 6, 2019 Green Muheya -Nyasa Times 3 Comments

Former South African President Thabo Mbeki has been appointed to lead Commonwealth observer group   to Malawi’s watershed and second Tripartite Elections on May 21.

Mbeki heads Commowealth observer team to Malawi

According to a statement from the Commonwealth secretariat , the 13-member Commonwealth Observer Group (COG) is being deployed by Commonwealth secretary general Patricia Scotland following a request from the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC).

Among others, the group comprises of politicians, diplomats and law experts from various Commonwealth countries.

Scotland said in a statement that  conducting credible elections  through which citizens  can choose their leaders  and representatives freely  in a peaceful environment  is “a fundamental part of a healthy democracy and in a collective strength  of Commonwealth member states.”

She said the Commonwealth will be present in Malawi to observe the elections and work closely with the country’s authorities to consolidate its democracy  and strengthens and embed good practice.

The observer group will examine preparations for the elections, before  observing the voting process, vote-counting procedures and announcement of the final results.

Malawi was the 19th country to join the Commonwealth shortly after independence from Britain.

