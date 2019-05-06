MEC stops parliamentary elections in Lilongwe South

Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) has shelved the Parliamentary elections in Lilongwe South East Constituency following the demise of UTM Party candidate, Agnes Penemulungu last week.

This was announced by MEC chairperson Justice Jane Ansah in her final report t the last National Elections Consultative Forum (Necof) meeting ahead of the May 21 Tripartite Elections.

This means the constituency will only participate in presidential and councillors elections on and parliamentary elections will be held later on through by-elections.

Speaking to Nyasa Times, the former MP for the area Peter Dimba who is representing Malawi Congress Party (MCP) said while it is sad to have lost Penemulungu but the postponement of the parliamentary elections is “quite frustrating, momentum-killing and pocket-draining, however as the Bible says, all things work for our good and so I’m not stressing over it. “

Dimba said the only challenge is that one get to Parliament more less on second selection when all have already settled down

Lilongwe South just like many central region constituencies is considered an MCP stronghold and the MCP candidate, Dimba is likely to retain his seat.

