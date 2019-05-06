MEC stops parliamentary elections in Lilongwe South

May 6, 2019 Alfred Chauwa –Nyasa Times 3 Comments

Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) has shelved the Parliamentary elections in Lilongwe South East Constituency following the demise of UTM Party candidate, Agnes Penemulungu last week.

Dimba: It will be like second selection

This was announced by MEC chairperson Justice Jane Ansah  in her final report t the last National Elections Consultative  Forum (Necof) meeting ahead of the May 21  Tripartite Elections.

This means the constituency will only participate in presidential and councillors elections on and parliamentary elections will be held later on through by-elections.

Speaking to Nyasa Times, the  former MP for the area  Peter Dimba who is representing Malawi Congress Party (MCP)  said while it is sad to have lost Penemulungu but the postponement of the parliamentary elections is “quite frustrating, momentum-killing and pocket-draining, however as the Bible says, all things work for our good and so I’m not stressing over it. “

Dimba said the only challenge is that one get to Parliament more less on second selection when all have already settled down

Lilongwe South just like many central region constituencies is considered an MCP stronghold and the MCP candidate,  Dimba is likely to retain his seat.

Paperback
Guest
Paperback

It is curious that none of the presidential candidates is dropping dead! ……………..wishful day dreaming!

3 hours ago
Mikhy
Guest
Mikhy

Hon. Dimba osadanda inu ndi wathu wathu wowina kale MCP Bomaaaaaaa 2 weeks remaining komabe as of now tilile kaye malilo a mai Agnes Penenemulungu my condolences to the farmily a MEC zikomo chifukwa chadongosolo lanu talilandila

3 hours ago
Maunits
Guest
Maunits

Dimba cool achalume.

4 hours ago

