DPP youths donate towards mothers at Mitundu Hospital

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) inter- college youth wing has donated assorted items worth K400 000 to 53 postnatal mothers at Mitundu Community Hospital in the capital Lilongwe.

Among others, the youths donated such items as soap, cooking oil and packets of sugar.

In an interview with Nyasa Times, DPP central region colleges youth director, Tennessee Chirambo, said: “We observed that our mothers in this hospital were lacking so many things after a needs assessment and we decided to come in and help.”

He added: “As responsible youths in this country we feel it is our responsibility to take part in contributing towards the development of this nation.”

According to Chirambo, they would soon be doing the same to Lumbadzi and Kawale hospitals.

Mitundu Community Hospital matron, Hanifa Likaka, said the donation had come at a right time.

“It will ease most of the problems these women are facing on day-to-day basis,” said Likaka.

Mitundu hospital is located in the area of Traditional Authority (T/A) Chiseka in Lilongwe district and delivers about 15 to 20 women per day.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :