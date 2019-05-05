Kaliati challenges Chakwera on integrity:  ‘MCP leader pocketed Cashgate money from JB’

Reverend Lazarus Chakwera, who is presidential candidate for the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) is said to have received millions of Kwacha in campaign funding from the then ruling People’s Party (PP) during the 2014 elections, according to Patricia Kaliati, UTM Party Secretary General.

Kaliati made the revelation in Mangochi, Sunday, during a rally held by the party in the district.

“Chakwera received millions of Cashgate money from Joyce Banda and, up to this day, his party does not even know exactly how much you received.

“I know what I am talking about, take me to court if you want to be embarrassed,” Kaliati said.

A former senior PP official has since collaborated the story saying the strategy was meant to distabilise the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) by making MCP stronger in areas where PP was failing to make inroads against DPP but where MCP had a better chance.

“It was a lot of money and there are a number of fellow senior members in the party at that time who are familiar with that operation,” he said.

Chakwera, initially, ran a very aggressive anti-Joyce Banda campaign, during the 2014 elections campaign, at one point naming her the ‘Queen of Cashgate’ and demanding answers on the sale of the Presidential Jet.

But the attacks suddenly started to fizzle just near the 2014 elections before grinding to a complete cessation by the time Malawi went to the polls in May.

This was followed by another peculiar event during the post- elections fiasco: while attempting to annul the elections and force a re-run, JB was quick to tell the nation that she was not going to participate in the re-run but would endorse Chakwera, instead.

But sensing that the move was not garnering sufficient public support, Chakwera abandoned JB and did not even have the decency to show up at State House for a meeting to discuss how to move the plan forward, leaving Banda holding the bag.

“Amayi (Mother) was really angry when Chakwera disappeared at a time she really wanted him to rally around her plan to have the elections annulled.

“Only late James Nyondo and his delegation showed up, at that meeting and Amayi was livid,” said the former PP senior official privy to the issue.

Chakwera could not immediately comment on Kaliati’s remarks as Nyasa Times went online with the story.

MCP secretary general and party spokesperson have been asked to provide a comment on theis story and Nyasa Times will give the party their right to be heard.

