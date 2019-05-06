Chilima sings exit song for Mutharika ‘Zosiyilana, Zosiyilana’:  Promises Mangochi to be city

UTM party presidential candidate in the May 21 watershed elections, Saulos Chilima, on Sunday took to the campaign podium in Mangochi to sing a song and dance about that President Peter Mutharika’s time as leader of the country is drawing to a close.

Chilima led in singing his now trademark tune ‘Zosiyilana, Zosiyilana’, a once popular song in the country, saying the hallmark of government is for office bearers to leave the stage for others if they fail to execute their mandate.

He led the crowd in dancing the song at St Augustine 3 Primary School ground.

During a televised campaign rally, the UTM presidential hopeful said it is based on ‘zosiyilana, zosiyilana’ principle that incumbent President Peter Mutharika should honourably leave State House and hand over the running of government after May 21 elections so that UTM should steer the ship away from the troubled waters that the current government took Malawians into.

Chilima, who is also State vice-president, expressed confidence that he would be able to defeat the incumbent in the presidential elections.

“We had Bakili Muluzi at the dawn of multiparty politics in Malawi. He did his part and he is credited for introducing democracy and multiparty politics to Malawi.

“Muluzi must be commended for presiding over some development initiatives such as the construction of the Bakili Muluzi bridge here in Mangohci. We also had the late Bingu wa Mutharika who did his part in as far as putting this country on a social economic development path is concerned,” said Chilima.

He continued: “We also had Joyce Banda who also did her small part just two years in office.

“Today we have this outgoing president remaining with less than 15 days in office in order to pave way for the UTM government,” said Chilima, adding that the hallmark of government is for office bearers to leave the stage for others if they fail to execute their mandate.

Chilima said it is clear that the DPP government has failed Malawians and that its government has only benefited a few individuals who are connected to the ruling elite.

In his speech, Chilima promised people of Mangochi that once elected as president of this country, his government will change the current statsu of the district from being a town to a city to attact more tourists who will help improve the country’s economy.

“I will change the face of Mangochi because it has potential to improve Malawi;s economy with the Lake Malawi which among other things is the source of fish,” said Chilima.

He also promised to build an airport in Mangochi and reduce unemployment in the lakeshore district.

Among other developments, he promised to construct the Mangochi-Makanjira Road, Mangohci-Chilipa Road to Balaa and Mangochi-Katuri Road, Cape Maclear Road.

He also summarised the UTM manifesto and what the party will do in the areas of health, agriculture, education, tourism and culture as well as the environment.

Chilima then persuaded the people to go and vote for UTM en masse on May 21 to enjoy the development the party ha sin store for them.

