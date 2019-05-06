Macoha in K33m relief project for the handicapped: Survivors of Cyclone Idai floods

The Malawi Council for the Handicapped (Macoha) has rolled out a K33 million relief project whose target is people with disabilities who survived floods influenced by Cyclone Idai last month.

The relief, which is being financed by Hope and Healing-Canada, is a two-month project targeting 600 people from 6 flood affected districts of Nsanje, Chikwawa, Mangochi, Machinga, Phalombe and Chiradzulu.

So far, 100 people with disabilities have received relief items including flour, buckets, blankets, cooking oil, beans, soap and salt in the first phase of the distribution exercise.

The beneficiaries are also expected to receive a similar package this month.

Speaking during the distribution exercise in Chiradzulu, the project’s coordinator, Elvis Katete, hinted that many persons with disabilities across the country have been affected in various ways by the floods and are having challenges in accessing relief items due to their disabilities.

“We conducted an assessment exercise across the 14 districts that were affected by the floods caused by the Cyclone Idai in order to identify persons with disabilities affected.

“The assessment revealed that persons with disabilities in camps and some in their homes needed urgent assistance in form of food stuffs, beddings, domestic utensils and shelter, hence our quick response to source funds for intervention.

“However, due to inadequate funds, we have targeted 6 heavily affected districts only,” said Katete.

Katete further emphasized that in order to guarantee inclusiveness, a limited number of persons without disabilities were also considered in the relief programme.

“To ensure an inclusive society, we thought it wise to not only share amongst persons with disabilities but also persons without disabilities,” said Katete.

One of the beneficiaries from Khongozo Village Sub T/A Sandrack in Chiradzulu, John Chilumpha, expressed gratitude for the intervention saying it was timely.

“We are very grateful for the timely support, let me also appeal to other well-wishers to consider helping us because we are still facing several problems in camps,” said Chilumpha.

MACOHA aims to implement the Disability Inclusive Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Policy in Malawi through various disaster related interventions.

Currently, the Council is constructing toilets for 18 persons with disabilities affected by the floods.

