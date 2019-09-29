Civil win bragging rights in Lilongwe derby, edge Silver

A brace from Muhammad Sulumba on Saturday helped Civil Sporting F.C to reign supreme over Capital City rivals Silver Strikers in a match played at the Civil Stadium.

The win has helped the Civil Servants to climb one step up to position six dislodging Kasungu based TN Stars. They now have 31 points from 20 games.

On the other hand, Silver Strikers are stuck on position five with 33 points from 20 matches.

Elsewhere on Saturday, Chitipa United came from behind to force a one all draw against visiting Kamuzu Barracks.

Ndaona Daisi gave the visitors the lead in the first half before Khumbo Ng’ambi equalized for the home side.

Leaders Be Forward Wanmderers came from, behind to beat Mzuni F.C 2-1 at the Mzuzu Stadium thanks to a brace from Zicco Nkanda.

At the Kamuzu Stadium, Nyasa Big Bullets hammered Dwangwa United 4-1.

The log table is expected to shake further on Sunday as four teams will be in action.

Mighty Tigers will face Dwangwa United at the Mulanje Park Stadium, TN Stars will play host to Mlatho Mponela at Karonga Stadium, while Karonga United will face Kamuzu Barracks at Karonga Stadium.

Pick of the day is a game involving Moyale Barracks and Be Forward Wanderers at the Mzuzu Stadium.

Wanderers are currently leading the log standings with 43 points from 19 games seconded by Nyasa Big Bullets who have 41 points from the same number of games.

