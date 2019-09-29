Wanderers survive scares to beat Mzuni: Malawi TNM Super League

Be Forward Wanderers on Saturday survived an early scare to beat Mzuni FC 2-1 in a tough match played before a huge crowd at Mzuzu Stadium to maintain their lead in the TNM Super League.

The home side, Mzuni FC, was quick to settle down into the game and kept piling pressure on the visitors, right from the first whistle.

Gift Kasambara’s free kick close to the right corner flag in the 8th minute found Collin Nkhulambe who made no mistake in powerfully nodding the ball into the Nomads’ net for Mzuni to lead 1 nil.

Wanderers then settled into the game after 15 minutes and started building their own attacks through Alfred Manyozo Junior, Felix Zulu, Babatunde Adepoju and Zicco Mkanda.

Mzuni defence managed to keep Wanderers strikers at bay until the 28th minute when Zicco Mkanda received a decent pass inside enemy territory and dribbled past two defenders before hitting the ball with his left foot into Mzuni’s net.

Mkanda’s equaliser rejuvenated the nomads who kept attacking until the half time whistle.

Ten minutes into the second half, the Nomads exchanged brilliant forward passes into the 18 metre box forcing one Mzuni defender to handle the ball and referee Mike Misinjo awarded them a penalty. Zicco Mkanda’s spot kick was first touched by goalkeeper Pilirani Mapira before slipping off his hands into the net. Mkanda registered a brace.

In the 80th minute, Taniel Mhango nearly equalised for Mzuni FC when his shot from close range was saved marvellously by Wanderers goalkeeper Nenani Juwaya.

At full regulation time 2-1 it ended in favour of Be Forward Wanderers and Felix Zulu was voted man of the match.

Speaking to Nyasa Times after the match, Wanderers coach, Bob Mpinganjira, said he was happy to win the game but it was so tough.

“It was a very difficult game. We knew Mzuni would be tough and the ground also affected us because we failed to play our usual game. But the boys worked hard and we managed to get three points which is all that mattered,” Mpinganjira explained.

The losing coach, Gilbert Chirwa, said officiation was poor.

“My boys tried their best but I think the player who was receiving the ball that resulted into the penalty was clearly off side but the assistant referee never raised her flag,” lamented Chirwa.

The Nomads now have 43 points from 19 games on top of the log table and they face MoyaleBarracks this Sunday.

Mzuni FC is on position 13 with 19 points from 19 games.

