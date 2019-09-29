Catholic Church says prayer is solution to Malawi political impasse

Influential Catholic church has advised its faithful to pray relentlessly for the country’s peace and unity, saying prayer is the only solution to the current political impasse.

Archbishop Tarcizius Ziyaye of the Catholic Church’s Archdiocese of Lilongwe said this Saturday when he presided over the launch of mission month at Maula parish.

“The current political unrest can only be dealt with prayer,” said His Grace Ziyaye.

“Prayer is the only way out of this political situation the country is in,” added Ziyaye.

His comments came just hours after President Peter Mutharika said at Kamuzu International Airport that the opposition should accept defeat and move on to prepare for the 2024 elections.

Mutharika’s remarks has angered the opposition who are challenging the 2019 presidential election result in the Constitutional Court where the President is the first respondent.

“We are instruments of peace, therefore we need to always pray for peace in the country,” said Ziyaye.

The country has also been hit by a wave of anti-Jane Ansah protests as civil rights activists are forcing the Malawi Electoral Commission chairperson to step down following the highly disputed election result.

