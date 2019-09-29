MP Chidumba Mkandawire joins DPP as Minister commissions Bumba Bridge in Rumphi

Rumphi Central Constituency Member of Parliament (MP) Macdowel Chidumba Mkandawire, who won on independent ticket in the May 21 Tripartite Elections, has joined the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

He made the announcement Monday when Minister of Transport and Public Works Ralph Jooma launched construction of Bumba Bridge in Rumphi.

Mkandawire said the decision did not come from the blues as his manifesto stated that he would work with government of the day once voted into power, to foster development for the constituency.

“I said it in my manifesto that once ushered into power I shall join the government of the day because this constituency has been in the opposition for a long time and this is why we have failed to develop the area,” he said.

He said State President Arthur Peter Mutharika’s leadership has demonstrated development orientation that will see implementation of various projects in the constituency.

“I should take this opportunity to thank the leadership of his Excellency Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika for favouring this area with development projects including the bridge we are launching today.

“I have a very good working relationship with the sitting government and I believe that this will continue for the benefit of the people of Rumphi.

“We will see more development projects coming because I will be lobbying from within,” Mkandawire said.

Minister of Transport and Public Works Ralph Jooma said Mkandawire’s decision was sign of trust people of Rumphi have in DPP’s governance.

“This shows people’s trust in the leadership of Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika’s government as the only government that is development conscious.

“The party will be coming very soon to officially welcome Mkandawire into the party,” Jooma said.

Rumphi Central Constituency has been in the opposition for the past seven years with Enock Chihana of Alliance for Democracy (AFORD), as Member of Parliament

