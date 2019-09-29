Archbishop Msusa tells college graduates to find lasting solutions to Malawi political impasse
Chairperson of the Episcopal Conference of Malawi (ECM) Archbishop Thomas Luke Msusa, who also heads the Archdiocese of Blantyre, has told graduating students from the Catholic University to find lasting solutions to the country’s post elections political impasse.
Msusa, the Chancellor of the Catholic University, said this Saturday when he presided over the graduation ceremony of the students in Chiradzulu.
“You should bring peace in the country because you are beacons of peace. Think of solution to end the current political impasse,” said the arch-bishop.
He said if possible, the graduates needed to bring together both the aggrieved parties and those in government to find a lasting solution to the matter.
His Grace Msusa said the four months the country has been in political lock down was worrying and needed urgent solutions.
Msusa said he was the Public Affairs Committee (PAC) team leader on the mediation talks over the impasse and that the talks resumes this week.Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :
they’re unemployed bishop they need rent money to move from mama’s house food to feed there girlfriends car loans for transportation what about light bills gas bills the govt said no to inter cities trains bullet trains like japan to easy transport cause wadada Goodall and peter dont belive in that vision unless you provide them with all that then they can be activist
IZINSO ZONAMA ZOKHAZOKHA. NDANENA KALE KUTI ANTHU AMENE AKUYAMBITSA CHISOKONEZO NDI ANTHU AMENE MUKUWADYETSA UKARISTIA MMA TCHARITCHI MWANUNO. MUMAWASAPOTA, MUMAWAPOPA NAMAGANIZA KUTI MWAWADALITSA, ANTHU AMENEWA MWALANKHULA NAWO. NGATI SIMUNATERO THEN YOU ARE DEMONSTRATING ADVANCED LEVELS OF HYPOCRISY.