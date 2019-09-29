Archbishop Msusa tells college graduates to find lasting solutions to Malawi political impasse

Chairperson of the Episcopal Conference of Malawi (ECM) Archbishop Thomas Luke Msusa, who also heads the Archdiocese of Blantyre, has told graduating students from the Catholic University to find lasting solutions to the country’s post elections political impasse.

Msusa, the Chancellor of the Catholic University, said this Saturday when he presided over the graduation ceremony of the students in Chiradzulu.

“You should bring peace in the country because you are beacons of peace. Think of solution to end the current political impasse,” said the arch-bishop.

He said if possible, the graduates needed to bring together both the aggrieved parties and those in government to find a lasting solution to the matter.

His Grace Msusa said the four months the country has been in political lock down was worrying and needed urgent solutions.

Msusa said he was the Public Affairs Committee (PAC) team leader on the mediation talks over the impasse and that the talks resumes this week.

