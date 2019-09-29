Rights activist Trapence suffers suspected terror attack
Rights activist Gift Trapence says his residence was nearly put on electric fire when a suspected terror attacker deliberately pulled down a power pole near the house.
Trapence, one of the fearless organisers of anti-Jane Ansah protests, said a driver pulled up at an electricity pole near his house in Lilongwe and knocked down the pole down using a tipper before he ran away.
“This was a calculated move to set my house on fire. This tipper deliberately knocked down the electricity pole. The driver raised the tipper to pull down the pole,” said Trapence.
He said his watchman was alerted by a spark and when he went outside, he saw the driver of the ripper running away.
“If this was an accident, why was the driver running away? Well, we have managed to identify the owner of the tipper and we are dealing with the issue,” said Trapence, the vice chairperson of the powerful Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC).
He ruled out going to police to report the incident, saying the police are always accomplices in such attacks and they do nothing to investigate after the issues are reported to them.
Kkkkkkkkkkkk ! This fool, Tripance, is afraid of his own shadow.
The fact of the matter is that Malawi is being governed by Dark Forces and the recent revelations about high ranking officials in DPP bear testimony to this. How can the DPP top brass tolerate the so-called cadets sneaking out in the night to commit heneous crimes against fellow Malawians, bordering on ending someone’s life? Trouble with APM is that he gets advice from selected individuals instead of making use of the party’s NEC where some level headed party gurus would advise better. Now, if APM says won the election fare and square, why did he tell the nation that… Read more »
A trapece chilichose basi a dpp? Iyayi ili ndiye bodza tsopano. Mwina driver analedzela ndiye mukuti dpp, sober up now. Ndege kugwa dpp, vula osabwera dpp, cyclone idai dpp, thats the way you trapece want things to be happening. Zakuvutani.