Civil’s substitute Mbozanani killed Eagles late: Malawi TNM Super League

Civil Sporting second half substitute, Chisomo Mbozanani leave it late to score a winner over Blue Eagles to register a 2-1 win in the second round of the TNM Super League played at Nankhaka ground in Area 30, Lilongwe.

Three minutes were added when the two teams were tied at 1-1 and Civil substitute, Mbozanani rose to the occasion to register his first goal of the season for his club.

With the win Civil are sure aiming at finishing top 4 of the league and have amassed 45 points from 28 games while Blue Eagles are sixth with 41 points from 28 games.

Blue Eagles have suffered and second defeat at home following a similar scoreline against Red Lions last weekend.

Civil are proving to be tough as they had to come from behind last week at Balaka stadium to hold title contenders, Mighty Be Forward Wanderers to a 1-1 draw.

In the first round games played midweek at Civo stadium, the two teams played out to a 3-3 draw and this time around Civil have reign supreme over the Area 30 men by collecting four points in total.

Civil went into lead just six minutes into the game when Captain, Righteous Banda’s 30 metres drive went past Eagles keeper John Soko.

Eagle’s Captain Micium Mhone levelled the scores in the 37th minutes when Phillip Masiye had set him close to the edge of the penalty box where he released a ground which caught Civil custodian, Tione Tembo off guard.

At break the two teams were equal and balance of play was fantastic and fans hoped for more in the last half.

The second half saw the two teams failing to creating meaningful scoring opportunities.

Civil brought in veteran, Joseph Kachule and Mbozanani for Furgson Ntondo and Fletcher Bandawe respectively while Eagle’s pull out Mphatso Phillimoni for Maxwell Salambula in 67th minute.

Eagle’s Gilbert Chirwa had a golden opportunity in the 69th minute but his attempt went straight into the palms of Civil goalie, Tembo.

Civil’s Innocent Tanganyika wasted a chance in the 76th minute when he was put through on the right flank by Kachule but he blasted over from 30 metres out.

In 92nd minute, Eagle’s defender Gio Banda misplaced the ball and Civil’s Raphael Philip intercepted it then he floated the ball inside the box where unmarked, Mbozanani tapped in from near post beating helpless, Eagle’s goal minder, Soko for the winner.

“Very painful to lose the game in the dying minutes. We lacked concentration in our defence and instead of playing the ball to safety we were still holding it,” Blue Eagles head coach, Christopher Sibale lamented.

He attributed the loss to injuries to some players particularly in defence.

Civil’s coach, Franco Ndawa admitted that it was difficult game since most players of Blue Eagles once played for them.

He added they are happy to have collected maximum points away from home and have reached the fourth position on the log.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :