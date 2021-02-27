Civo jerks with news linking player to military training

Civil Service United Football Club has been awakened by news that its player Raphael Phiri is on the list of people to undergo military training.

This is coming at a time when the player was called into camp by the national team coach, Meck Mwase, but his name is appearing on the list of young Malawians to undergo six months basic military training at the Malawi Armed Forces College (MAFCO) in Salima District.

Other names of football players appearing on the list include Maneno Nyoni for Ekwendeni Hammers, Lusekelo Malema for Karonga United and Ronald Pangani who has been with Red Lions in Zomba. Unconfirmed reports indicate that Nyoni and Malema will join Moyale Barracks after their training.

Civo’s Raphael Phiri has been attracting interest of clubs like Nyasa Big Bullets, Silver Strikers and Wanderers.

General Secretary for Civil Service United, Ronald Chiwaula, says what the club knows is that Phiri is in camp with the national team as regards the letter the club got from the Football Association of Malawi (FAM) requesting national services of the player as the national team prepares for AFCON matches against South Sudan and Uganda.

“As a club we have no information whatsoever that Raphael Phiri has been recruited as a soldier. What we know is that our player is with FAM in camp for the Malawi National Team. Our position is that there are procedures that should be followed if he is interested to train as a soldier. He has a contract with us and if he wishes to follow that path, procedures should be followed so that he leaves Civo with the club’s blessings,” explained Chiwaula on a local radio station.

Military clubs have over the years poached players from civilian clubs and trained them as soldiers before roping them into their football squads. Civilian clubs have been condemning the tendency for some time but nothing is done by the Football Association of Malawi.

Chiwaula says the military club behind Phiri’s recruitment should openly contact Civil Service United with guidance from FAM.

