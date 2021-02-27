Court orders seizure of K1.7bn Chisale assets for ‘presevation’

February 27, 2021 Owen Khamula - Nyasa Times Be the first to comment

The High Court in Blantyre allowed the government to seize K1.7 billion worth of property for former security aide to Peter Mutharika, Norman Chisale.

Chisale, a man who spent a good part of his last six years in a presidential palace, usually inches from the most powerful person in Malawi.
Seized: Its in mangochi, the owner is Norman Chisale, Zimatha Lldge

Judge Mike Tembo has permitted the office of Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) through the Asset Forfeiture Unit, the Financial Intelligence Authority (FIA), ACB and Malawi Police Service (MPS) Fiscal and Fraud Department and other law enforcement agencies who jointly applied for the court order to go ahead and seize the assets  for “preservation” until his trial concludes.

FIA legal services manager Dr Jean Philipo Priminta, chief State advocate Edwin Mtonga, FIA legal director Collins Chitsime and senior State advocate Pilirani Masanjala made submissions to court on behalf of the State.

Recently Chisale has been in and out of court answering charges related to attempted murder, abuse of office over his alleged role in the importation of cement using the President’s duty-free status, is accused by State agencies of acquiring billions worth of assets illegally.

Department, and other law enforcement agencies jointly applied for the Court order.

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Steven Kayuni confirms the development.

“Through their joint efforts and coordination strategy they have secured a preservation order for property worth 1.7 billion Malawi Kwacha in connection with Mr Chisale. Him alone accumulated all that property of which there is reasonable ground to believe that it is proceeds of a crime and is likely to be seized by government. Justice Mike Tembo has so ordered,” said Kayuni.

Among the assets seized include d a Mercedes Benz with personalised registration NPC1 (initials standing for Norman Paulos Chisale)  which he declared was  “a gift from my friend in London Dhada Motors,  a Toyota Landcruiser VX  which he said was  “a gift from my friend in Dubai” and a BMW X5 as a gift from a Mr. Kadango in Lilongwe.

The list also includes a Mercedes Benz registration NPC2 pegged at K8 million, a house in Kanjedza Township in Blantyre valued at K30 million which he said was a “a loan from Mr L. Fazeh”.

Also seized is  Zimatha Executive Lodge in Mangochi and Namauya Investment Distribution Depot in Ntcheu.

The judge ruled that the properties  should be seized “until the conclusion of the forfeiture proceedings or until a contrary order of the court is issued.”

The court will also seize K30 million in account at National Bank of Malawi and K87 million at First Capital Bank under. a freezing order obtained but the Financial Intelligence Authority.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :
0 0 vote
Article Rating

Sharing is caring!

Follow us in Twitter
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
shares
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Read previous post:
Civo jerks with news linking player to military training

Civil Service United Football Club has been awakened by news that its player Raphael Phiri is on the list of...

Close